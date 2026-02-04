Peter Radovich Sells 2,631 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 2,631 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $271,782.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,661.50. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Radovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Peter Radovich sold 3,143 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $302,325.17.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Peter Radovich sold 2,382 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $222,312.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $105.45. 670,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $105.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

