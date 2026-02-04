First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,808 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 8,925 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1%
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 6,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
