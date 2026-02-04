First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,808 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 8,925 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 6,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

