Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Grows By 25.2%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,346,429 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 1,874,362 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,702,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.5%

GGLL stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,041,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 328,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

