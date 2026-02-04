Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Nigel Terrington Sells 23,940 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Terrington sold 23,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 902, for a total transaction of £215,938.80.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LON PAG traded up GBX 4 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 898. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,030. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 861.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 866.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon Banking Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,028.20.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

