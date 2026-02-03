iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 213,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 40,281 shares.The stock last traded at $121.2950 and had previously closed at $123.25.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
