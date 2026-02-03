iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 213,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 40,281 shares.The stock last traded at $121.2950 and had previously closed at $123.25.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

