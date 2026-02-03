Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 9,414 shares.The stock last traded at $80.2469 and had previously closed at $80.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

