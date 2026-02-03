Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 176,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 360,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a market cap of C$24.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.36.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

