Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/15/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Warner Bros. Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

12/29/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Arete Research from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $29.50 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

12/8/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

