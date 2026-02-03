American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44), FiscalAI reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 470,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 493,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 372,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 161,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 135,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 534.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 126,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company’s holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

