Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $102,870.94 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Schick sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.84. 924,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,416. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Jabil by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

