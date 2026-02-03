Insider Selling: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells 729 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $10,541.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,098.24. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $105,793.05.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 381,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,411. The firm has a market cap of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 714,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 406,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,307,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 318,584 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $4,898,000. Amundi lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 87.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 673,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 314,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 146.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

