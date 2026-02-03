Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.95, for a total transaction of $10,596,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total transaction of $6,795,652.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $3,659,197.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $10,617,975.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $10,788,975.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total value of $3,838,117.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total value of $7,127,932.50.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.79, for a total transaction of $11,312,775.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.35, for a total value of $11,572,875.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total value of $11,166,750.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total transaction of $10,768,050.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $478.27. The stock had a trading volume of 281,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.14. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $519.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.