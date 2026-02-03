Insider Selling: AAR (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total transaction of $1,084,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,220.16. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 16,802 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,662,221.86.

On Wednesday, January 14th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 9,947 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $988,831.27.

On Monday, January 12th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 30,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 23,077 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $1,941,237.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00.

AAR Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE AIR traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. 635,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,447. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $795.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AAR by 687.9% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 644,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 target price on AAR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

