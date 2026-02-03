Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 23,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 40,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

