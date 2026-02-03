Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.0990, with a volume of 11609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Orkla Asa Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

