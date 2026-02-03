Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 21.600-23.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 22.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.0 billion-$38.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.0 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upped their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.45.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.59. 3,998,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average of $309.74. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $353.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Amgen reported EPS $5.29 vs. $4.74 consensus and revenue $9.87B vs. $9.46B; management cited higher drug sales and a lower tax rate as drivers. Amgen quarterly results beat Street estimates

Q4 beat — Amgen reported EPS $5.29 vs. $4.74 consensus and revenue $9.87B vs. $9.46B; management cited higher drug sales and a lower tax rate as drivers. Positive Sentiment: Company releases — Full press release and investor slide deck available detailing results and product updates, useful for modeling near-term revenue and margin drivers. Amgen press release

Company releases — Full press release and investor slide deck available detailing results and product updates, useful for modeling near-term revenue and margin drivers. Positive Sentiment: Positive market commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted Amgen’s strong pipeline following JPMorgan Healthcare takeaways, which can support investor confidence in growth prospects. Jim Cramer on Amgen

Positive market commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted Amgen’s strong pipeline following JPMorgan Healthcare takeaways, which can support investor confidence in growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage — Recent pieces assess whether analysts remain bullish or bearish; watch for updated analyst commentary and any changes to guidance or model assumptions. Amgen Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street coverage — Recent pieces assess whether analysts remain bullish or bearish; watch for updated analyst commentary and any changes to guidance or model assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: MariTide focus — Analyst previews note that progress on MariTide and other pipeline milestones will be keys for investors going forward. Amgen Q4 preview

MariTide focus — Analyst previews note that progress on MariTide and other pipeline milestones will be keys for investors going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Market data oddity — Reported short-interest update shows implausible zero figures (likely data error); not a meaningful market signal.

Market data oddity — Reported short-interest update shows implausible zero figures (likely data error); not a meaningful market signal. Negative Sentiment: Collaboration setback — Amgen ended its Kyowa Kirin collaboration on rocatinlimab; analysts are reassessing valuation and potential future revenue from that program, which may be weighing on the stock. Assessing Amgen valuation after ending Kyowa Kirin collaboration

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,467,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,649,000 after acquiring an additional 345,242 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,408,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,746,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 861,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

