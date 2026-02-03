Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Trading 9.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,354,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,249,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 644,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing large-scale copper and gold projects. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker WRN and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under WRN. Its principal asset is the 100%-owned Casino Project, located in Canada’s Yukon Territory, which is recognized as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry deposits in North America.

The company’s core activities encompass geological exploration, drilling, metallurgical testing and comprehensive feasibility studies.

