Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,199 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 26,480 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Marchex Trading Down 1.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 53,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.03. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Marchex by 28.2% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 278,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

