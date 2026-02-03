Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,159 and last traded at GBX 2,164, with a volume of 6069777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,248.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,985 price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,980.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,323.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,470.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The company has a market capitalization of £37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Petros Parras acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,384 per share, for a total transaction of £352,832. Also, insider Leanne Wood bought 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

