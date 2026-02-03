DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,678 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 21,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt current income and return of capital on a specified termination date in 2028. The fund pursues its investment objective primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities across the United States. Its portfolio typically focuses on investment-grade obligations, though it may allocate assets across different maturities to manage income generation and portfolio duration.

The fund is structured to liquidate its holdings and return net assets to shareholders upon reaching its scheduled termination date in August 2028.

