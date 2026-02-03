First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.3950, with a volume of 360285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,807,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,794,000 after acquiring an additional 593,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 942,903 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 68.2% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,063,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 431,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 798,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index universe is defined as all component companies of the 24 developed-market country indexes in the Dow Jones Global Indexes family.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.