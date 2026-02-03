GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $57.2350, with a volume of 488542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Todd C. Cooper purchased 6,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,923.60. This trade represents a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

