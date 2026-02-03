Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.50 and last traded at GBX 115.06, with a volume of 322623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.

Pantheon Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £534.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.58.

Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles.

Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

