ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $39.9320, with a volume of 546889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 9.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 51.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 106.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

