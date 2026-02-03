Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.3050 and last traded at $8.3050, with a volume of 8124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

