Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 234,614 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 302,607 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,245,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 3,634,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,757. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

