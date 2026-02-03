SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,750 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 27,183 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. 29,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market. The Index is a float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries excluding the United States.

