iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 734,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 372,620 shares.The stock last traded at $56.5930 and had previously closed at $55.88.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,596.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 365.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.