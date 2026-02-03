iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,282,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 952,990 shares.The stock last traded at $65.7610 and had previously closed at $64.97.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

