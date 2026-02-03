ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $69.6770. Approximately 1,832,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,201,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.
- Positive Sentiment: Precious metals staged a broad rebound after a heavy sell-off, with silver surging and buyers stepping in to buy dips — a direct tailwind for gold-exposed leveraged ETFs like UGL. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars 9% As Traders Buy The Dip
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes gold and silver holding strong gains as risk appetite eases — further supporting bullion demand and leveraged longs. Gold, silver holding strong gains as risk appetite fades a bit
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and big banks remain bullish on longer-term gold prices (J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank reiterated strong targets), reinforcing investor conviction that recent volatility is a buying opportunity. J.P. Morgan expects gold prices to reach $6,300/oz by end of 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggests the recent correction removed speculative premium and traders are refocusing on rebuilding support levels — constructive for a steadier recovery but implies range trading until momentum confirms. Time for a Reset: Let’s Talk About Gold and Silver Without the Hype
- Neutral Sentiment: Growth in tokenized gold products is increasing demand for gold exposure but carries custody and regulatory risks that could complicate flows into traditional ETFs like UGL over time. Precious metal price fluctuations could test fast-growing gold token market
- Negative Sentiment: Political and Fed-related developments (nominations that signal a tighter Fed path) were a primary trigger of the prior sell-off and remain an ongoing risk for gold — renewed rate-hike expectations or a stronger dollar could send UGL lower quickly. Gold Falls as Markets Further Price in Warsh-Led Fed
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
