ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $69.6770. Approximately 1,832,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,201,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

More ProShares Ultra Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 10.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,665.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.