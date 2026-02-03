Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 437,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 171,471 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $28.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fujitsu has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FJTSY

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Fujitsu Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.