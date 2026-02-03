Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.8%

EXG stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 252,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.

The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.