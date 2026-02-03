Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:MFM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 26,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,915. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: MFM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed municipal bond portfolio within a single, publicly traded vehicle.

At least 80% of the trust’s total assets are allocated to investment-grade municipal debt, with the flexibility to invest up to 20% in non-investment grade or unrated securities when market conditions warrant.

