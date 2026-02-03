Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 216.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 245,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.