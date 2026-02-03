Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 9,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,660. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco’s fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

