Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

ETB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3,696.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of U.S. common stocks, focusing on large-capitalization companies with established dividend records. To enhance income and manage risk, ETB employs a covered call, or “buy-write,” strategy, writing call options on selected equity holdings to generate premium income.

Under its tax-managed approach, the fund aims to reduce the tax impact of distributions by employing option overlay techniques alongside traditional equity selection.

