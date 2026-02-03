Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital and to achieve capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity securities, and by employing a buy-write strategy in which it writes (sells) call options on portions of its equity holdings. This option writing is designed to generate additional income and to potentially mitigate portfolio volatility.

The fund’s underlying equity investments span a broad range of sectors and geographic regions, including developed and emerging markets in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.

