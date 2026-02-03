Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 294,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,387. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 158.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund accomplishes this objective primarily through investments in a diversified portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local governments and their agencies across the United States. These securities may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, auction-rate securities and other types of tax-exempt debt.

To enhance yield, the fund employs leverage by borrowing against its assets, a strategy common among closed-end municipal funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.