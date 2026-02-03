Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,543. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 137.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 74.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities, as well as certain municipal securities issued outside the United States. By focusing on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and select below-investment-grade municipal bonds, NMI aims to deliver tax-advantaged income to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities across a broad range of sectors, including transportation, utilities, health care and education.

