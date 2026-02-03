Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

JGH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,782. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in high-yield debt securities issued by non-U.S. corporations. Established in 2007 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund offers investors exposure to global credit markets with a focus on higher-yielding instruments. The fund’s strategy aims to balance income generation with diversification across various sectors and geographies outside of the United States.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a mix of high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and, from time to time, convertible securities.

