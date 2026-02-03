JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Santander downgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.
ASML Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of ASML
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven orders materially beat expectations, suggesting a stronger, more durable revenue runway from hyperscalers and foundries. ASML’s AI Supercycle Orders Just Doubled Street Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target significantly (from $1,642 to $1,911) and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook — a clear analyst endorsement. Bernstein Raises PT on ASML Holding as the Company Updates 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst pieces and coverage highlight ASML’s near-monopoly in EUV, record bookings and a large backlog that support margin expansion and recurring service revenue. This underpins medium-term growth expectations. ASML: Compounding At The Speed Of EUV Light
- Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its ongoing share buyback program — buybacks reduce float and are supportive of EPS and the stock price over time. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: ASML appears on momentum screens (Zacks Rank #1 / Strong Buy), which can attract short-term flows and algorithmic buying. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for the period shows effectively zero shares flagged (days-to-cover 0.0), so short activity does not appear to be a meaningful immediate driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and write-ups warn of a potential “bull trap” as momentum falters — caution that near-term pullbacks are possible despite structural demand. ASML: Primary AI Beneficiary – Potential Bull Trap As Momentum Falters
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage flags valuation stretch and recent cost actions (including job cuts) alongside a record backlog — investors may be trimming positions to lock profits, increasing short-term selling pressure. ASML Balances Record Backlog New Buyback And Job Cuts At Rich Valuation
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
