JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Santander downgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of ASML traded down $44.93 on Monday, reaching $1,396.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $991.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

