Daiwa Capital Markets Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $240.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 577,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,130. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

