PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 46,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital and, secondarily, achieving long-term growth of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund provides investors with actively managed exposure to global fixed-income markets through a pooled vehicle structure that can trade at premiums or discounts to net asset value.

The fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in U.S.

