PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.2%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,867. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds issued by state and local governments, as well as other public entities. By focusing on the municipal market, the fund aims to offer tax-advantaged income to investors, particularly those in higher federal tax brackets.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes rigorous credit analysis, sector diversification, and maturity management to balance income objectives with risk controls.

