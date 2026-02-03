Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 0.3%

SEKEY opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.68. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company’s core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

