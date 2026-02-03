Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund, Inc (NASDAQ: CGO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Calamos Investments, and pursues a flexible, multi?asset strategy designed to adapt to changing market environments. Its objective is to deliver competitive risk?adjusted returns over full market cycles by blending growth and income opportunities within a single vehicle.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and high?yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.