Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flagstar Bank, National Association traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.7560, with a volume of 239792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

FLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Flagstar reported better-than-expected Q4 results: net interest income rose year-over-year, credit costs plunged and the company topped EPS and revenue expectations, though non?interest income and shrinking balances remain headwinds. This beat is the primary near-term catalyst supporting the stock. Flagstar Financial Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 earnings beat — Flagstar reported better-than-expected Q4 results: net interest income rose year-over-year, credit costs plunged and the company topped EPS and revenue expectations, though non?interest income and shrinking balances remain headwinds. This beat is the primary near-term catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $16 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the $16 PT implies the largest upside among recent broker moves and likely contributed to buying interest. Benzinga TickerReport

DA Davidson raised its price target to $16 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the $16 PT implies the largest upside among recent broker moves and likely contributed to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Financial Services Conference — the event provides investor visibility and a forum for management to update guidance and strategy, which can boost demand for the stock. PR Newswire

Management will present at the Bank of America Securities 2026 Financial Services Conference — the event provides investor visibility and a forum for management to update guidance and strategy, which can boost demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $15 but kept a “neutral” rating — modest upside remains, but the neutral stance limits the impact compared with an outright buy. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its target to $15 but kept a “neutral” rating — modest upside remains, but the neutral stance limits the impact compared with an outright buy. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada boosted its target to $15 with a “sector perform” rating — another incremental upward revision that supports the stock but stops short of a strong buy signal. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its target to $15 with a “sector perform” rating — another incremental upward revision that supports the stock but stops short of a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $14 and maintained “market perform” — small upside and a cautious stance suggest limited additional upside from this note. Benzinga TickerReport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $1,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,022,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

