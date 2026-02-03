iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $698.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $765.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

