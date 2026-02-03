Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells 13,577 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $349,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,866.56. This represents a 27.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Christopher Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 4.6%

VIAV opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.11 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92,963.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.