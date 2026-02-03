Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CJS Securities raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Atkore Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.09 million. Atkore had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atkore News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Atkore this week:

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $21,214,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth $7,891,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atkore by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 113,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

